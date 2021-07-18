Cuba reports 6,062 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths in past 24 hours

on Saturday reported 6,062 new cases and 52 deaths from Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry stated that the country has registered 275,608 total cases and 1,843 deaths from the disease so far.

The province of Matanzas reported the highest number of cases, at 2,059, followed by Havana and Ciego de Avila, Xinhua reported.

Of the total cases registered in the last day, 1,151 are among people under 20 years of age, representing 18.98 per cent of new cases.

July is considered by experts to be the worst month of the pandemic in

To date, 3.28 million people have received the first dose of the domestically produced vaccine candidates as the country aims to immunize 80 per cent of its population against Covid-19 by the end of August.

