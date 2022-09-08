Current infra failure a warning, may impact Brand Bengaluru in future

The Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom) warned that if the current flooding situation in occurs one more time, it will ruin the city’s prospects to become a business capital of the world.

“With huge investments people have made in Bengaluru, if the city’s problems are not fixed, the Indian IT sector would suffer. We have agreed to meet once in a fortnight at the chief secretary level, to review the suggested actions, converge on say five-six actions, and build up a program for execution,” said K S Viswanathan, Vice President (Industry Initiatives), .

has been the heart of the over $200 billion IT services industry and the fast growing startup ecosystem. is globally ranked sixth as the city with the highest number of unicorns according to the recent Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2022.

But all this took a beating as the technology hub of the country suffered severe waterlogging, floods, and serious traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall over the last few days. According to the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, the downpour that started on August 30 impacted 500-600 companies in that region that employ 10 lakh people.

This has led many to ask the question if the Brand Bengaluru as the tech capital of the country has been impacted. “Certainly not. I spoke to almost 4-5 large Fortune 10 firms of the world who have offices in the city, but none of them said that this would make them move out of the state or the city. It’s an act of nature, which no one could predict,” said a senior IT services veteran based in Bengaluru who is now an investor in startups as well.

Harish Bijoor, brand strategist and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults said that the image of Bengaluru has shaken and stirred a bit, but it certainly is a wakeup call for the city administrators.

“Thankfully the flooding is not everywhere, it has occurred in six locations of the city. The flood would not dampen the investors’ sentiment about the city. But the investors will now insist upon their investee companies for a due diligence about choosing the location of the office, because safety is of paramount importance,” he said when asked if large MNCs will relook at their investment strategies.

The sentiment is shared by some of the biggest brand strategist that the country has. Prahlad Kakkar, advertising veteran and founder of Genesis Films first visited Bangalore 40 years ago and over the decades the city has changed enormously. He blamed the current situation on unchecked development and climate change. “Where does that leave Brand Bangalore? The image of a cosmopolitan city that is welcoming to all has taken a bit of a beating in my view. Notably, the newer and affluent parts of the city were worst hit by the floods. But this is a problem that has plagued a number of other cities in India including Mumbai, another megapolis, where flooding is routine. The unplanned development will also have to be addressed seriously, if Brand Bangalore has to emerge again as a vibrant city.”

Prasoon Joshi, chief executive officer, McCann World group India and APAC chairman who was in Bengaluru 15-days back felt that the city was youthful and had an innovative spirit. “A brand will go through ups and downs, highs and lows. A brand is a story. The same goes for Bangalore. While the floods have crippled city life for now and the infrastructure problems are very real, I believe this city is resilient and will come out of this phase. I am a firm believer that Brand Bangalore will bounce back and the people in this city will overcome the challenges they are facing right now on account of the floods,” he added.

“Floods cannot wipe away the brand equity of Bangalore. If the flood waters recede in the next one week, the city will bounce back. However, if the problem persists and the recovery process is slow, then it will impact the brand equity of the city,” said Ambi Parameswaran, founder, brandbuilding.com

On Wednesday a consortium of eighteen software companies led by the industry body met Karnataka officials including state IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana to discuss the situation.

Karnataka state officials have agreed to have IT sector participation in governance mechanisms planned for Bangalore’s tech corridors in a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday. The officials will conduct a meeting with the industry to discuss the plans once a fortnight henceforth.

What perhaps saved the businesses within the city was the work-from-home policy. Industry players said that only 20-30 per cent people were back in offices.

Viswanathan said, “Many companies on the Outer Ring Road, where major brands are located had to invoke Business Continuity Plan (a system to ensure the business processes continue during a time of emergency). But the impact on business was minimal, as over seventy per cent of the workforce was working from home.”

He added that the government could have created a helpline, perhaps even a portal to provide visibility and address grievances on ongoing public projects.