IL&FS case: CVC intervenes in Sebi's probe of credit rating agencies

The process followed in dealing with credit-rating agencies (CRAs) has come under the scanner of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), a body that probes corruption in government.

The commission has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to explain the role of CRAs and the status of its probe into the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) fraud case. According to sources, the vigilance office is trying to spot influential factors in the rating process and whether the regulator had any indication about a possible collusion between the rating ...