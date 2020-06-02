Cyclone Nisarga live updates: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane

in Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. This cyclonic storm could be the first tropical in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June. At the moment, the storm is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep. The IMD had earlier issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane and a red alert for Palgarh. This threat comes at a time when the state of Maharashtra is already struggling with a dramatic rise in its number of coronavirus cases — already past the 70,000 mark.

