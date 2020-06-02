JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

Cyclone Nisarga: Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with Home Minister Shah
Business Standard

Cyclone Nisarga live updates: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane

The cyclonic storm Nisarga could be the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June. Catch latest weather updates and news related to Cyclone Nisarga landfall

Topics
Cyclone | weather forecasts | weather warning

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

cyclone in mumbai, cyclone nisarga
Cyclone in Mumbai. Photo: IMD

Cyclone in Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. This cyclonic storm could be the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June. At the moment, the storm is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep. The IMD had earlier issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane and a red alert for Palgarh. This threat comes at a time when the state of Maharashtra is already struggling with a dramatic rise in its number of coronavirus cases — already past the 70,000 mark.

Catch latest update on cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU