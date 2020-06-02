Cyclone Nisarga to hit Gujarat, Maha in 12 hrs; 10 NDRF teams deployed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the deep depression over the is likely to intensify into a severe storm in the next 12 hours. The being dubbed as Nisarga is set to make landfall in north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag on June 3.

The in its latest bulletin predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will make landfall with a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph. The deep depression had initially developed over the East-central and moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph.

The weather agency forecasted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Palgar, Thane, Raigad districts. The agency added, "light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls expected at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday."



Rough seas, storm surge predicted

The sea conditions are likely to remain rough over the East-central It would become very rough to high during the day and will continue to remain so until Wednesday. The agency also warned of a storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai up to about 1 to 1.5 km. Thane and Raigad districts are expected to witness a surge of 0.5-1 meter height above the astronomical tide during the time of landfall.



The warned fishermen from venturing into open seas.

The warned fishermen from venturing into open seas along and off the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts. It warned of major damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines, uprooting of large avenue trees, and damage to coastal crops. The agency ordered a total suspension of fishing operations and urged people to remain indoors.



Deployment of in Gujarat in view of impending Severe (Source: NDRF)

10 teams deployed as cyclonic storm approaches

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in view of the 'Nisarga' cyclone, which is likely to hit the west coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Elaborating about the government's preparedness for the approaching cyclonic storm, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. It also said precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of Covid-19. "Out of the 16 units, 10 have been deployed for rescue operation during the cyclone, and 6 SDRF units are in reserve," the CMO said in a graphic shared on Twitter.

