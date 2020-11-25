Cyclone Nivar effect: Tamil Nadu announces public holiday in 13 districts

-
-
The government of Tamil Nadu has announced a public holiday on Wednesday in the 13 districts expected to face the wrath of Cyclone Nivar.
These districts include Chennai, Nagai, Tiruavaur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu among others.
Meanwhile, water was released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir to avoid flooding.
Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight of November 25 and the early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, said the IMD.
Southern Railway has announced cancellation of several special train services to destinations that are likely to be affected by the rains and cyclonic landfall. For the trains cancelled by Railways, full refund of ticket fare will be granted.
