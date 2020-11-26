Cyclone Nivar impact: Offices, factories remain closed in Chennai

Many factories, offices and commercial establishments remained closed in and around Chennai on Thursday as the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Meanwhile, Chennai received 1497.60 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours 9(till 6 am).

Some of the factories including Hyundai, Ashok Leyland and a few other manufacturing units in and around Chennai were also closed.

Tamil Nadu government had announced a public holiday in 16 districts, including Chennai, due to the

NV Balachandar, president, HR, Ashok Leyland said that the company's Chennai plant was closed due to the as a precautionary measure.

"We expect to resume the operations from November 27, 2020. Additionally, according to emergency protocols, all preventive measures for the are in place. Manpower has been deployed for emergency responses round the clock with necessary equipment like cranes, excavators, tree cutters etc. And, at the moment, we don’t foresee any delay in fulfilling our existing order book. In regards to our suppliers, it will be difficult to assess the impact on them. However, as mentioned above, we don’t foresee any challenges to our delivery commitments."

Chennai Airport resumed operations at 9 am on Thursday.

The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar crossed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between the night of November 25 and November 26 morning with an estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

On its way, the cyclone uprooted several trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, Marakkanam and also in Puducherry.

Power supply in several areas has been disrupted and teams from the Chennai Corporation and Electricity Department were spotted as early as 6.30 am clearing roads, cutting uprooted trees and restoring power.



The highest rainfall was reported in Mylapore taluk which received 263.60mm, followed by Sholinganallur (220mm), Ambattur (150mm), Guindy (139mm), Alantur (132.70mm) Mambalam (135.50mm), Ayanavaram (111.40mm), Perambur (100.30mm) among others.