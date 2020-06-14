Cyclone Ockhi, 2 floods, Nipah, and now Covid-19: Winning times for Vijayan

It was May 28, 2016, when two of the sharpest leaders and shrewdest administrators in contemporary Indian politics had their first meeting in the national capital. One, a newly assumed Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, and other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After customary greetings, the first topic that came up for discussion was proof that both leaders meant business. Modi sought the state government's co-operation in completing the 444-km GAIL pipeline — the Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru pipeline project (KKBMPL).