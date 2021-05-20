Cyclone Tauktae: ONGC's sunk barge leaves at least 26 people dead

As many as 26 of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea, after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm, have been confirmed dead, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

“Bodies of 26 persons have been recovered and they are being brought to shore,” said one of the people.

The barge ‘Papaa-305’ had 261 people on board when it got caught in the storm earlier this week. Of these, 186 have been rescued. This barge and two others that were hit by the cyclone, were deployed by Afcons for a contract it had received from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). and Coast Guard ships and choppers, as well as vessels from ONGC, are searching for survivors, the people added.





ALSO READ: Govt orders inquiry into ONGC western offshore mishap that took 26 lives

According to government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to personnel on the barge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)