Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat today, 280,000 to be evacuated: Top updates

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha today and tomorrow (Thursday).

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is likely to make landfall over the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat as a severe cyclonic storm early Thursday morning with winds gusting up to 135 kmph and storm surges of up to 1.5 metres. Tropical Vayu, which formed Monday, strengthened on Tuesday into a hurricane-strength tropical (meaning winds in excess of 120 kph, or 75 mph) in the Arabian Sea. Gujarat government has declared a two-day holiday for all the schools and colleges located in several parts of Gujarat.

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in districts of South Gujarat region, in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli on 12 June, according to IMD.

2. Cyclone Vayu: Thousands being evacuated from Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh said that around 280,000 people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from Wednesday.

3. IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team

The IAF C-17 aircraft, which planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from Vijayawada, has landed at Jamnagar with the team to carry out the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions for the people affected by in the state, IAF said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force had tweeted that its C-17 Globemaster got airborne from New Delhi for Vijayawada. "Headquarters South Western Air Command has proactively enhanced its preparedness to meet any contingencies which may occur due to cyclonic storm Vayu. Medium lift helicopters and light utility helicopters have been positioned at nodal points in Gujarat. These are equipped to undertake disaster relief operations and highly mobile deployable radar have also been placed at a high state of readiness in Gandhinagar," Wing Commander Puneet Chadha, Defence PRO, Gujarat said.



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appealed the tourists visiting the state to leave for a safer place after the afternoon of June 12, in the view of

"I request the tourists visiting Gujarat and going to Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch, to leave for safer places after the afternoon of June 12 that you don't get harmed due to the cyclone. If it is possible, you can go back, it is a request," he said.

He said that state transport services will be asked to help the tourists to move to safer places.

5. Centre issues advisories to Gujarat, Diu

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued detailed advisories to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, requesting them to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no human life is lost in view of the cyclone "Vayu" which is likely to hit Gujarat on Thursday.

The advisory also aimed at minimising damage to vital infrastructure and ensuring early recovery of all essential services after the cyclone makes landfall, a Home Ministry statement said.

It also advised timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas.

6. NCMC discusses preparatory measures for cyclone 'Vayu'

The Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha and reviewed the preparedness in view of cyclone 'Vayu.' Gujarat Chief Secretary Jagdeep Narayan Singh and Advisor to Administrator Daman and Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with the cyclonic storm.

7. Chinese boats seek shelter as cyclone 'Vayu' strengthens

Some Chinese boats have sought shelter from authorities near Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, a Coast Guard official said. "Some 6-7 boats have initiated the communication and sought shelter following a routine procedure. The first communication as per my information took place today evening," the official said.

Marine Police and the Customs have been apprised about the movement of the Chinese boats, he said. Read on...



8. Cyclone Vayu: Two-day holiday declared in schools, colleges in several parts of Gujarat

Anticipating the impact of Cyclone Vayu, the state government have declared a two-day holiday for all the schools and colleges located in several parts of Gujarat.

9. Leaves cancelled of NDRF officials

"We have cancelled leaves of employees concerned and asked them to join duty," said CM Rupani.

10. NDRF on high alert, mobilises 36 teams for pre-positioning in Gujarat, Daman and Diu

39 teams of the Disaster Response Force or NDRF, along with 34 teams of the Indian Army, the Coast Guard, Border Security Force or BSF and other agencies have all been roped in, reported news agency PTI. NDRF teams will have 45 rescuers in each team and all agencies will be equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment.