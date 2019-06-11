Cyclone Vayu to make landfall in Gujarat tomorrow: All you need to know

The cyclonic storm is closing in on the Arabian Sea coast bringing heavy rains and winds sweeping across parts of Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the state on high alert as the storm gushes at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km.

"The system currently is seen as a depression over the Southeast and East Central Arabian Sea and is centered at 11.2 degree N and 71 degree E, around 800 km South-Southwest of Mumbai," according to skymetweather.com.

A deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by today. "With long sea travel, low vertical wind shear, and warm sea surface temperatures, the probable is further expected to gain strength and intensify into a severe storm," it added.

Here's what you must know about Vayu

IMD has issued an “orange” alert for Cyclone Vayu

The IMD has issued an “orange” alert for Cyclone Vayu, indicating that it does not expect the storm to cause much damage on land. However, the warning means that fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till the storm subsides.

Gujarat on alert

Gujarat government has decided to deploy 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The Army, Navy and the Coast Guard are also on alert.

Cyclone to bring pre-monsoons rain across Gujarat

According to IMD, may bring light showers to cities, like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13.



Mumbai rain



Under the influence of the cyclone, sudden showers and lightning have enveloped many parts of Mumbai as far apart as Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Cyclonic storm to intensify into severe cyclone

Cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone. Places like Jamnagar, Somnath, Porbander, Dwarka and Nailiya in Kutch" would be impacted.

wind speed

Wind speed is very likely to increase further becoming gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. According to Skymet, it is likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over South Gujarat and Maharashtra Coasts tomorrow, while it could go up to 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph over north Arabian Sea on June 13.





Mumbai to escape the cyclone's fury

Mumbai would escape the fury of Cyclone Vayu, however, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along the Maharashtra coast on June 12.