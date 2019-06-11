Cyclone Vayu to make landfall in Gujarat tomorrow: All you need to know

-
The cyclonic storm Vayu is closing in on the Arabian Sea coast bringing heavy rains and winds sweeping across parts of Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the state on high alert as the storm gushes at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km.
"The system currently is seen as a depression over the Southeast and East Central Arabian Sea and is centered at 11.2 degree N and 71 degree E, around 800 km South-Southwest of Mumbai," according to skymetweather.com.
A deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Vayu by today. "With long sea travel, low vertical wind shear, and warm sea surface temperatures, the probable cyclone is further expected to gain strength and intensify into a severe cyclone storm," it added.
Here's what you must know about Cyclone Vayu
IMD has issued an “orange” alert for Cyclone Vayu
The IMD has issued an “orange” alert for Cyclone Vayu, indicating that it does not expect the storm to cause much damage on land. However, the warning means that fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till the storm subsides.
Gujarat on alert
Gujarat government has decided to deploy 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The Army, Navy and the Coast Guard are also on alert.
Cyclone to bring pre-monsoons rain across Gujarat
According to IMD, cyclone Vayu may bring light showers to cities, like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13.
Mumbai rain
Under the influence of the cyclone, sudden showers and lightning have enveloped many parts of Mumbai as far apart as Grant Road, Powai, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai and Thane.
Cyclonic storm to intensify into severe cyclone
Cyclonic storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone. Places like Jamnagar, Somnath, Porbander, Dwarka and Nailiya in Kutch" would be impacted.
Cyclone Vayu wind speed
Wind speed is very likely to increase further becoming gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph over east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. According to Skymet, it is likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over South Gujarat and Maharashtra Coasts tomorrow, while it could go up to 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph over north Arabian Sea on June 13.
Precautionary measures that should be taken by fishermen before a #cyclone. #Maharashtra #Gujarat #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/kGiAsOJpmW— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 10, 2019
Mumbai to escape the cyclone's fury
Mumbai would escape the fury of Cyclone Vayu, however, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along the Maharashtra coast on June 12.
