Cyclone Vayu LIVE: Evacuation on in Gujarat, PM says 'monitoring situation'

As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, the state government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about 300,000 people. Catch all live updates on cyclone Vayu here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cyclone Vayu, after intensifying into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on Wednesday, continues to progress towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat and is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Thursday near Veraval in the state's Gir Somnath district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre is "closely monitoring the situation" in Gujarat. "I have been constantly in touch with state Governments. NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," PM Modi tweeted.

While the state government has launched a a major evacuation operation to shift about 300,000 people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, Western Railway has decided to cancel some of its trains passing through areas of the state that are likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Operations at all ports and airports located near the Gujarat coastline have also been halted temporarily.

According to reports, Indian Navy has deployed ships, aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations and to alert fishermen at sea.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 17:03 IST

