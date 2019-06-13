JUST IN
LIVE update: Cyclone Vayu may not hit Gujarat, strong winds in Veraval

Gujarat government has evacuated over 300,000 people from low-lying areas of Gujarat. Catch Cyclone Vayu LIVE updates

BS Web Team 

Satellite imagery showing cloud band on the West Coast due to Cyclone Vayu. Image source: Skymet
Cyclone Vayu may not make landfall in Gujarat today. According to private forecaster Skymet Weather Services, cyclone Vayu changed its course overnight. It was supposed to make landfall between Porbandar and Veraval this morning but now its moving further into the sea instead of moving towards land.

The Western Railways on Wednesday cancelled 70 trains and curtailed the journeys of 28 others as Cyclone Vayu inched closer to the Gujarat coastline. The cancellations came into effect from 6 pm yesterday, and is expected to extend over two days across affected areas.

Gujarat government has evacuated over 300,000 people from low-lying areas of Gujarat and 10,000 from Diu to safer places, the NDRF has "pre-positioned" 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted yesterday. 

The central government is "closely monitoring" the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation with the help of the state governments concerned.

