LIVE: Cyclone Yaas to make landfall near Odisha's Dhamra Port in 3-4 hrs
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Track cyclone Yaas landfall, cyclone alert, weather updates and more on Business Standard
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district (Photo: PTI)
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening and is expected to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district by 10-11 am today, India Meteorological Department Director-General M Mohapatra said.
In view of the storm, the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand carried out a mass evacuation drive and over 1.2 million people have been shifted to safe shelters.
'Yaas', which was positioned 160 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 240 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, is likely to gain a maximum speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph during landfall, the Met department said.
Last week, Cyclone Tauktae slammed into the west coast.
Stay tuned for Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates
