LIVE: Cyclone Yaas to make landfall near Odisha's Dhamra Port in 3-4 hrs

Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Track cyclone Yaas landfall, cyclone alert, weather updates and more on Business Standard

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Cyclone Yaas
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district (Photo: PTI)
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening and is expected to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district by 10-11 am today, India Meteorological Department Director-General M Mohapatra said.

In view of the storm, the coastal states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand carried out a mass evacuation drive and over 1.2 million people have been shifted to safe shelters.

'Yaas', which was positioned 160 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 240 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, is likely to gain a maximum speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph during landfall, the Met department said.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae slammed into the west coast.

