Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD

A low-pressure area now lies over the central Gujarat region and adjoining areas, the (IMD) said on Wednesday, adding that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwest.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, the weather agency said.

The IMD said an off-shore at mean sea level runs from Gujarat coast to Maharashtra coast.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest and neighbourhood areas, the IMD said.

Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 6, 2022.

Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings:

As there are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, the following can happen in some states:

Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over:

Uttar Pradesh during next five days Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 48 hours

Widespread rainfall with isolated isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting over:

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during July 7-9 Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Vidarbha, Chhattisgah and Odisha during July 6-10

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Telangana on July 8 and 9 Marathwada during July 6-9 Coastal Karnataka during July 7-10 South interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during July 6-9 Odisha during July 6-8 East Madhya Pradesh during July 6-10 Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during July 6-8 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 6 and 7

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:

Gujarat region on July 6,7,9, and 10 Saurashtra and Kutch during July 6-8 Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on July 9 West Madhya Pradesh on July 5 and 8 Vidarbha on July 8 and 9 Chhattisgarh on July 7 and 8 Odisha on July 9 Himachal Pradesh on July 6 Uttarakhand on July 6 West Rajasthan on July 8 and 9 East Rajasthan during July 7-9

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:

Konkan and Goa during July 6 and 8

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over: