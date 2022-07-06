Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD

-
-
A low-pressure area now lies over the central Gujarat region and adjoining areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, adding that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwest.
The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, the weather agency said.
The IMD said an off-shore at mean sea level runs from Gujarat coast to Maharashtra coast.
A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas, the IMD said.
Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 6, 2022.
Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings:
As there are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, the following can happen in some states:
Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over:
- Uttar Pradesh during next five days
- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 48 hours
Widespread rainfall with isolated isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lighting over:
- Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during July 7-9
- Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Vidarbha, Chhattisgah and Odisha during July 6-10
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
- Telangana on July 8 and 9
- Marathwada during July 6-9
- Coastal Karnataka during July 7-10
- South interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during July 6-9
- Odisha during July 6-8
- East Madhya Pradesh during July 6-10
- Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during July 6-8
- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 6 and 7
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:
- Gujarat region on July 6,7,9, and 10
- Saurashtra and Kutch during July 6-8
- Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on July 9
- West Madhya Pradesh on July 5 and 8
- Vidarbha on July 8 and 9
- Chhattisgarh on July 7 and 8
- Odisha on July 9
- Himachal Pradesh on July 6
- Uttarakhand on July 6
- West Rajasthan on July 8 and 9
- East Rajasthan during July 7-9
Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:
- Konkan and Goa during July 6 and 8
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:
- South Gujarat region on July 8
- Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 6-8
- Saurashtra and Kutch on July 9 and 10
