Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD

A low-pressure area now lies over South Pakistan & neighbourhood, the (IMD) said on Thursday, further adding that the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, the weather agency added. The IMD said an off-shore trough at mean sea levels runs from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north & adjoining Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels, the IMD said.

Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 7 2022.

Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings-

Here are some of the following things that can happen in some states:

Widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

1. Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:

1. Tamil Nadu, & Karaikal on 7 July

2. Jammu & Kashmir on 8-9 July

3. Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 7, 10 July

4. Gujarat region on 07th, 09th & 10th, Saurashtra & Kutch on 7 & 10 July

5.. Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra on July 10

6. Telangana & South Interior Karnataka on July 7; Vidarbha on 8 July

7. Chhattisgarh & Coastal Karnataka on 7-8 July

8. Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on July 8-9

9. West Rajasthan on July 9

10. East Rajasthan on July 10

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:

1. Konkan & Goa during next 5 days

Isolated/ Scattered rainfall activity very likely over:

1. Tamil Nadu, & Karaikal during next 5 days

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:

1. Gujarat region on 08th, Saurashtra & Kutch on July 8,9

2. Over Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 7-9

Isolated/Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning very likely over:

1. East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days

2. West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan over next 24 hours

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over:

1. Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh during July 7-9

2. West Uttar Pradesh on July 8, 9

3. East Rajasthan on July 10

4. West Rajasthan on July 7,8, 10

5. Jammu & Kashmir on July 8-9

6. Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on July 7, 10