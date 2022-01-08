Daily Covid cases cross 5,000 in Kerala, second time in January

For the second day in succession in a month's time the total number of daily new Covid cases in Kerala crossed 5,000 and reached 5,944 on Saturday.

A statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the daily test positivity rate stood at 9.89 per cent after 60,075 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The state capital district recorded the highest number of cases of 1,219.

Across the state there were 31,098 active cases of which 7 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.

Saturday recorded 33 Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 49,547.

On the vaccination front, 99 per cent of the above 18 years aged population (2.64 crores) have taken one dose of which 81 per cent (2.16 crores) have taken both the doses.

Of the 5,944 new Covid cases that were registered, 5,250 of them were eligible for vaccination, of which 3,325 had taken both the doses, while 307 had taken one dose and 1,618 had not taken any.

--IANS

sg/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)