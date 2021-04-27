Dalai Lama to contribute to PM-Cares Fund to help India fight Covid-19

-
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday announced to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund as a token of solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters.
"I have been following the continuing challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern," the Dalai Lama said in a statement.
"At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters.
"May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon," the elderly Buddhist monk added.
The Tibetan administration in exile is based in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
