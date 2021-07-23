DATA STORY: 35,342 cases, 483 deaths reported; active cases decline again

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 3,881 in active cases to take its count to 405,513. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3 per cent (one in 33). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 35,342 cases to take its total caseload to 31,293,062 from 31,257,720 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 483 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 419,470, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,476,423 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 423,417,030. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,468,079 – or 97.36 per cent of total caseload – with 38,740 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 266,233 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 10% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 423,417,030 vaccine doses. That is 1353.07 per cent of its total caseload, and 30.36 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (47650798), Maharashtra (45116367), Rajasthan (34685568), Gujarat (34636775), and West Bengal (31121980).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (568724), Delhi (566597), Gujarat (542281), Uttarakhand (534773), and J&K (467041).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 3,881, compared to net addition of 2,224 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (548), Meghalaya (192), Sikkim (103), Manipur (48), and Nagaland (19).

With 38,740 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,159 — 507 deaths and 38,652 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.29%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 613.4 days, and for deaths at 601.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12818), Maharashtra (7302), Odisha (1948), Tamil Nadu (1872), and Andhra Pradesh (1843).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.49%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,668,561 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 452,939,545. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.71%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.67%), Maharashtra (13.49%), Sikkim (12.95%), and Kerala (12.5%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (19.35%), Sikkim (17.73%), Manipur (16.71%), Kerala (12.38%), and Meghalaya (11.18%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1231215), J&K (825583), Kerala (721404), Karnataka (553942), and Uttarakhand (538676).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6245057), Kerala (3218015), Karnataka (2889994), Tamil Nadu (2543040), and Andhra Pradesh (1948592).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7302 new cases to take its tally to 6245057.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12818 cases to take its tally to 3218015.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1653 cases to take its tally to 2889994.

Tamil Nadu has added 1872 cases to take its tally to 2543040.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1843 to 1948592.

Uttar Pradesh has added 52 cases to take its tally to 1708057.

Delhi has added 49 cases to take its tally to 1435720.