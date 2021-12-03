DATA STORY: 9,216 cases added; active cases rise for the second day

India on Friday reported a net increase of 213 in active cases to take its count to 99,976. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.48 per cent (one in 208). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 9,216 cases to take its total caseload to 34,615,757 from 34,606,541 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 391 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 470,115, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,367,230 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,257,505,514. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,045,666 — or 98.35 per cent of total caseload — with 8,612 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 60,326 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 208 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,257,505,514 vaccine doses. That is 3632.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 89.89 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 70 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net addition of 213, compared with 740 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (252), Karnataka (169), Telangana (50), Goa (40), and Gujarat (25).

With 8,612 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.36%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,003— 391 deaths and 8,612 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.34%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2603.1 days, and for deaths at 833.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4700), Maharashtra (796), Tamil Nadu (715), West Bengal (657), and Karnataka (363).

India on Thursday conducted 1,157,156 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 644,668,082. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.96%), Sikkim (11.65%), Goa (11.53%), and Maharashtra (10.09%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (65.22%), Mizoram (9.6%), Kerala (7.87%), Manipur (2.24%), and Goa (2.04%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1659357), J&K (1302052), Kerala (1113585), Karnataka (792324), and Telangana (728058).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6637221), Kerala (5151919), Karnataka (2996833), Tamil Nadu (2728350), and Andhra Pradesh (2073252).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 796 new cases to take its tally to 6637221.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4700 cases to take its tally to 5151919.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 363 cases to take its tally to 2996833.

Tamil Nadu has added 715 cases to take its tally to 2728350.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 159 to 2073252.

Uttar Pradesh has added 12 cases to take its tally to 1710417.

Delhi has added 217 cases to take its tally to 1441190.