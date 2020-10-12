DATA STORY: 9th straight day of net decline brings India's active cases down to 861,853

India on Monday reported its ninth straight day of net reduction in active coronavirus caseload – and 19th since September 19 – bringing the total down to 861,853, the lowest since September 5. The country’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 7,120,538 as 66,732 cases got added to the tally on Monday.
While 71,559 new coronavirus recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 6,149,535, or 86.36 per cent of all infections, 816 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India’s death toll to 109,150.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 496,723 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 12, 2020):
With a daily increase of 66,732 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,053,806 on Sunday to 7,120,538 – an increase of 0.9%. Death toll has reached 109,150, with 816 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 496,723 cases in the past 7 days alone.
India now accounts for 10.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 10.09% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 5643, compared with 15689 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (443), Kerala (398), Manipur (123), Rajasthan (58), and Uttarakhand (52).
With 71559 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 86.36%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.53%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 72,375 — 816 deaths and 71559 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 73.6 days, and for deaths at 92.4 days.
The only state that has seen its highest single-day jump in daily new cases today is West Bengal (3612).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (10792), Karnataka (9523), Kerala (9347), Andhra Pradesh (5210), and Tamil Nadu (5015).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (66.32%), Chhattisgarh (79.91%), Karnataka (81.66%), Maharashtra (82.86%), and Puducherry (83.33%).
India on Sunday conducted 994,851 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.99%), Chandigarh (15.04%), Goa (14.11%), Puducherry (13.72%), and Karnataka (11.93%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (32.1%), Sikkim (16.96%), Kerala (16.8%), Maharashtra (14.56%), and Rajasthan (10.14%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (182872), J&K (139344), Andhra Pradesh (125804), Assam (112033), and Tamil Nadu (109952).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1528226), Andhra Pradesh (755727), Karnataka (710309), Tamil Nadu (656385), and Uttar Pradesh (436979).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,792 cases. The state has added 127304 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 36,471 cases in the past seven days alone. On Monday it added 5210 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,015, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 82 days.
Karnataka has reported 9523 cases, to take its tally to 710309.
Delhi has added 2780 cases to take its tally to 309339.
