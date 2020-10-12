DATA STORY: 9th straight day of net decline brings India's active cases down to 861,853

India on Monday reported its ninth straight day of net reduction in active caseload – and 19th since September 19 – bringing the total down to 861,853, the lowest since September 5. The country’s total count of confirmed cases reached 7,120,538 as 66,732 cases got added to the tally on Monday.

While 71,559 new recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 6,149,535, or 86.36 per cent of all infections, 816 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India’s to 109,150.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 496,723 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 12, 2020):

