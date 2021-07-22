DATA STORY: Active cases rise for 2nd day straight; 507 more deaths added

India on Thursday reported a net addition of 2,224 in active cases to take its count to 409,394. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.07 per cent (one in 32). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 41,383 cases to take its total caseload to 31,257,720 from 31,216,337 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 507 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 418,987, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,277,679 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 417,851,151. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,429,339 – or 97.35 per cent of total caseload – with 38,652 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 269,840 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 32 active cases), and 10% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 417,851,151 vaccine doses. That is 1336.79 per cent of its total caseload, and 29.96 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (46889851), Maharashtra (44912443), Rajasthan (34209883), Gujarat (34128484), and West Bengal (30903186).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (563999), Kerala (560837), Gujarat (534323), Uttarakhand (530987), and J&K (466238).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 2,224, compared with 1,040 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (3245), Mizoram (363), Manipur (280), Meghalaya (177), and Maharashtra (155).

With 38,652 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,159 — 507 deaths and 38,652 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.29%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 523.2 days, and for deaths at 572.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (17481), Maharashtra (8159), Andhra Pradesh (2527), Odisha (1927), and Tamil Nadu (1891).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.54%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,718,439 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 450,911,712. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.77%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.67%), Maharashtra (13.53%), Sikkim (12.91%), and Kerala (12.5%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (19.84%), Manipur (19.37%), Mizoram (13.8%), Kerala (11.97%), and Meghalaya (10.9%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1228088), J&K (822468), Kerala (718504), Karnataka (551865), and Uttarakhand (536471).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6237755), Kerala (3205197), Karnataka (2888341), Tamil Nadu (2541168), and Andhra Pradesh (1946749).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8159 new cases to take its tally to 6237755.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17481 cases to take its tally to 3160937.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1639 cases to take its tally to 2888341.

Tamil Nadu has added 1891 cases to take its tally to 2541168.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2527 to 1946749.

Uttar Pradesh has added 52 cases to take its tally to 1708005.

Delhi has added 62 cases to take its tally to 1435671.