DATA STORY: Active cases rise for third-day straight; 555 deaths reported

India on Friday reported a net addition of 1,315 in active cases to take its count to 405,155. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.77 per cent (one in 36). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 44,230 cases to take its total caseload to 31,572,344 from 31,528,114 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 555 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 423,217, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,183,180 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 456,033,754. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,743,972 – or 97.38 per cent of total caseload – with 42,360 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 279,282 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 277% of all active cases globally (one in every 36 active cases), and 10.03% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 456,033,754 vaccine doses. That is 1444.4 per cent of its total caseload, and 32.7 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (51634640), Maharashtra (47777860), Gujarat (36590047), Rajasthan (36514020), and Madhya Pradesh (33597965).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (612475), Delhi (584890), Gujarat (572862), Uttarakhand (560950), and J&K (496939).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net addition of 1,315, compared with 4,404 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala, (5287), Karnataka (685), Meghalaya (294), Andhra Pradesh (280), and Mizoram (252).

With 42,360 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42,915 — 555 deaths and 42,360 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.31%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 494.4 days, and for deaths at 528.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (22064), Maharashtra (7242), Andhra Pradesh (2107), Karnataka (2052) , and Tamil Nadu (1859).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.87%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,816,277 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 464,650,723. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.32%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.7%), Maharashtra (13.22%), Sikkim (12.98%), and Kerala (12.48%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (69.45%), Sikkim (16.09%), Manipur (15.03%), Kerala (13.53%), and Meghalaya (12.97%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1256993), J&K (852702), Kerala (751505), Karnataka (567849), and Uttarakhand (555240).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6290156), Kerala (3349365), Karnataka (2901247), Tamil Nadu (2555664), and Andhra Pradesh (1962049).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7242 new cases to take its tally to 6290156.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22064 cases to take its tally to 3349365.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2052 cases to take its tally to 2901247.

Tamil Nadu has added 1859 cases to take its tally to 2555664.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2107 to 1962049.

Uttar Pradesh has added 60 cases to take its tally to 1708373.

Delhi has added 51 cases to take its tally to 1436144.