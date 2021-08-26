DATA STORY: Active cases rise rapidly; Kerala reels with TPR at 19.03%

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 11,398 in active cases to take its count to 322,327. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.84 per cent (one in 54). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 46,164 cases to take its total caseload to 32,558,530 from 32,512,366 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 607 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 436,365, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,040,407 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 603,846,475. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,788,440 – or 97.63 per cent of total caseload – with 34,159 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 236,276 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.84% of all active cases globally (one in every 54 active cases), and 9.76% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 603,846,475 vaccine doses. That is 1854.64 per cent of its total caseload, and 43.27 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (70935839), Maharashtra (59560229), Gujarat (47612439), Rajasthan (45895537), and Madhya Pradesh (45325000).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (829329), Uttarakhand (760178), Gujarat (745431), Delhi (735033), and J&K (611425).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 11,398, compared with 2,776 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (10959), Maharashtra (435), Mizoram (418), Andhra Pradesh (384), and Odisha (97).

With 34,159 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.63%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,766 — 609 deaths and 34,159 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.75%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 488.5 days, and for deaths at 497.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (31445), Maharashtra (5031), Andhra Pradesh (1601), Tamil Nadu (1573), and Karnataka (1224).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.09%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,787,283 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 513,129,378. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (14.72%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.79%), Kerala (12.71%), and Maharashtra (12.18%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (19.03%), Manipur (10%), Meghalaya (9.15%), Mizoram (8.24%), and Sikkim (5.4%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1350810), J&K (958881), Kerala (855772), Karnataka (628422), and Telangana (614400).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6437680), Kerala (3883429), Karnataka (2942250), Tamil Nadu (2605647), and Andhra Pradesh (2006191).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5031 new cases to take its tally to 6437680.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 31445 cases to take its tally to 3883429.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1224 cases to take its tally to 2942250.

Tamil Nadu has added 1573 cases to take its tally to 2605647.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1601 to 2006191.

Uttar Pradesh has added 21 cases to take its tally to 1709173.

Delhi has added 65 cases to take its tally to 1437550.