DATA STORY: Active cases up; Bengal 3rd state to give 10 mn vax doses

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 1,009 in active cases to take its count to 94,742. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.44 per cent (one in 227). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 8,251 cases to take its total caseload to 34,097,388 from 34,656,822 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 159 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 474,111, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,086,910 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,303,932,286. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,097,388 — or 98.36 per cent of total caseload — with 8,251 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 59,700 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.44% of all active cases globally (one in every 227 active cases), and 8.98% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,303,932,286 vaccine doses. That is 3761.38 per cent of its total caseload, and 93.21 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (176986068), Maharashtra (125790790), West Bengal (100060472), Madhya Pradesh (94964318), and Bihar (89098287).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1369053), Delhi (1323948), Kerala (1311429), Jammu and Kashmir (1304859), and Uttarakhand (1257132).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 74 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 1,009, compared to net reduction of 1,281 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (887), Karnataka (155), Gujarat (45), Jammu and Kashmir (38), and Goa (37).

With 8,251 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,410 — 159 deaths and 8,251 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.89%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2550.8 days, and for deaths at 2066.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5038), Maharashtra (893), Tamil Nadu (703), West Bengal (574), and Karnataka (399).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,289,983 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 651,950,127. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.91%), Sikkim (11.61%), Goa (11.43%), and Maharashtra (9.99%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (9.84%), Kerala (7.36%), Sikkim (1.89%), Goa (1.82%), and West Bengal (1.53%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1674974), J&K (1321049), Kerala (1123674), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (801428).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6640888), Kerala (5178892), Karnataka (2999098), Tamil Nadu (2732648), and Andhra Pradesh (2074217).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 893 new cases to take its tally to 6640888.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5038 cases to take its tally to 5178892.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 399 cases to take its tally to 2999098.

Tamil Nadu has added 703 cases to take its tally to 2732648.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 181 to 2074217.

Uttar Pradesh has added 10 cases to take its tally to 1710502.

Delhi has added 65 cases to take its tally to 1441514.