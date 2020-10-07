DATA STORY: Active coronavirus cases in India down 11% from Sep 18 peak of 1.02 mn

India continued to report a net decline in its count of active cases on Wednesday, with a single-day reduction of 11,140 bringing the total down to 907,883. The country has seen a drop of 11 per cent in active cases since its peak of nearly 1.02 million on September 18. An overall 24-hour addition of 72,049 to confirmed cases took India’s tally to 6,757,131. With 986 fatalities in a day, meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 reached 104,555, and 82,203 cured cases increased total recoveries to 5,744,693, or a little over 85 per cent of all reported cases.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 531,368 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 7, 2020):

