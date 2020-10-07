DATA STORY: Active coronavirus cases in India down 11% from Sep 18 peak of 1.02 mn

India continued to report a net decline in its count of active coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with a single-day reduction of 11,140 bringing the total down to 907,883. The country has seen a drop of 11 per cent in active cases since its peak of nearly 1.02 million on September 18. An overall 24-hour addition of 72,049 to confirmed cases took India’s tally to 6,757,131. With 986 fatalities in a day, meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death toll reached 104,555, and 82,203 cured cases increased total recoveries to 5,744,693, or a little over 85 per cent of all reported cases.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 531,368 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 7, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.58% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.91% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 11140, compared with 15404 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (2865), West Bengal (271), Meghalaya (154), Rajasthan (79), and Arunachal Pradesh (33).
With 82203 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 85.02; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.55%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,189 — 986 deaths and 82203 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.19%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 64.7 days, and for deaths at 73.2 days.
The only state that has seen its highest single-day jump in daily new cases today is West Bengal (3370).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (12258), Karnataka (9993), Kerala (7871), Andhra Pradesh (5795), and Tamil Nadu (5017).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (63.46%), Chhattisgarh (78.01%), Maharashtra (80.48%), Karnataka (81.05%), and J&K (81.39%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,199,857 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.24%), Chandigarh (15.39%), Puducherry (13.8%), Goa (13.72%), and Karnataka (12.13%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (27.34%), Maharashtra (17.15%), Chandigarh (14.1%), Chhattisgarh (13.38%), and Sikkim (12.89%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (170131), J&K (131887), Andhra Pradesh (119037), Assam (108061), and Tamil Nadu (103889).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1465911), Andhra Pradesh (729307), Karnataka (657705), Tamil Nadu (630408), and Uttar Pradesh (420937).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 12,258 cases. The state has added 144735 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 41,956 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 5795 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,017, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 77 days.
Karnataka has reported 9993 cases, to take its tally to 657705.
Delhi has added 2676 cases to take its tally to 295236.
