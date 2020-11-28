DATA STORY: After 3 days, India's active Covid cases see net decline, down 615

After three days of increase in the count of active cases, India again reported a net reduction on Saturday, albeit a small one of 615, bringing its total active cases down to 454,940. This is 2.56 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 39). Overall, the country added 41,322 cases to take its tally to 9,351,109.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,482 cases and 98 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 556,744, and at 8,909.

With 41,452 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,759,969 (93.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 136,200 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 485 fatalities reported on Saturday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 300,512 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 28, 2020):

