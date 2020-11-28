DATA STORY: After 3 days, India's active Covid cases see net decline, down 615

After three days of increase in the count of active coronavirus cases, India again reported a net reduction on Saturday, albeit a small one of 615, bringing its total active cases down to 454,940. This is 2.56 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 39). Overall, the country added 41,322 cases to take its tally to 9,351,109.
National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,482 cases and 98 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 556,744, and death toll at 8,909.
With 41,452 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,759,969 (93.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 136,200 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 485 fatalities reported on Saturday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 300,512 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 28, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.56% of all active cases globally (one in every 39 active cases), and 9.36% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 615, compared with an increase of 3211 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (2011), Rajasthan (881), Madhya Pradesh (478), Himachal Pradesh (327), and Punjab (240).
With 41452 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 93.68%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.46%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.59%), and Gujarat (2.10%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41937 — 485 deaths and 41452 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 156.5 days, and for deaths at 194.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (6185), Delhi (5482), Kerala (3966), West Bengal (3489), and Rajasthan (3093).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (77.00%), Rajasthan (88.29%), Kerala (88.74%), Chhattisgarh (89.41%), and Haryana (90.06%).
India on Friday conducted 1,157,605 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 138,220,354. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.0%), Goa (13.86%), Chandigarh (12.19%), Nagaland (9.9%), and Kerala (9.61%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (16.74%), Himachal Pradesh (12.58%), Kerala (10.14%), Rajasthan (9.65%), and Delhi (8.51%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (308073), J&K (222700), Andhra Pradesh (189829), Kerala (174065), and Karnataka (164202).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1808550), Karnataka (881086), Andhra Pradesh (866438), Tamil Nadu (777616), and Kerala (587707).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 6,185 cases. The state has added 56,041 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,526 cases to take its tally to 881,086.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 733 cases to take its tally to 866,438.
Kerala has added 3,966 cases to take its tally to 587,707.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,442 to 777,616.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,298 cases to take its tally to 537,747.
Delhi has added 5,482 cases to take its tally to 556,744.
