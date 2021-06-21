DATA STORY: Andhra Pradesh administers 1,439,540 Covid doses in a day

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 26,356 in active cases to take its count to 702,887. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 6.08 per cent (one in 16). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 53,256 cases to take its total caseload to 29,935,221. And, with 1,422 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 388,135, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,039,996 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 276,693,572. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,844,199 – or 96.36 per cent of total caseload – with 78,190 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

With a daily increase of 53,256 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from, 29,881,965 on Monday to 29,935,221– an increase of 0.2%. has reached 388,135, with 1,422 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 424,811 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 6.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 16 active cases), and 9.96% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 280,036,898 vaccine doses. That is 935.5 per cent of its total caseload, and 20.1 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (32394410), Uttar Pradesh (30447058), Gujarat (26033788), Rajasthan (25993661), and West Bengal (23045019).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (412959), Gujarat (407591), Delhi (404086), Uttarakhand (365207), and J&K (339887).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 26,356, compared with 30,776 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (399), Manipur (75), and West Bengal (3).

With 78,190 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.36%, while fatality rate increased to 1.30%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.67%), Uttarakhand (2.08%), and Maharashtra (1.97%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 79,612 — 1,422 deaths and 78,190 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.78%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 389.3 days, and for deaths at 188.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11647), Maharashtra (9361), Tamil Nadu (7817), Andhra Pradesh (5646), and Karnataka (4517).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.27%), Maharashtra (95.76%), and Kerala (95.78%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,388,699 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 392,407,782. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.51%), Maharashtra (15.12%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.52%), Kerala (12.79%), and Sikkim (12.02%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (20.3%), Kerala (9.57%), Manipur (8.97%), Meghalaya (8.68%), and Goa (5.97%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1109984), J&K (698097), Kerala (615174), Karnataka (484580), and Uttarakhand (470182).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5972781), Kerala (2809394), Karnataka (2806453), Tamil Nadu (2422497), and Andhra Pradesh (1850563).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9361 new cases to take its tally to 5972781.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11647 cases to take its tally to 2809394.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4517 cases to take its tally to 2806453.

Tamil Nadu has added 7817 cases to take its tally to 2422497.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5646 to 1850563.

Uttar Pradesh has added 219 cases to take its tally to 1704358.

Delhi has added 124 cases to take its tally to 1432292.