DATA STORY: At 165,553, India's daily increase in Covid tally lowest in 46 days

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 114,216 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,114,508. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 14.80 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 165,553 cases to take its total caseload to 27,894,800. And, with 3,460 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 325,972, or 1.17 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,035,749 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 212,066,614. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 25,454,320 – or 91.25 per cent of total caseload – with 276,309 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
-
With a daily increase of 165,553 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 27,729,247 on Saturday to 27,894,800 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 325,972, with 3,460 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,364,668 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 14.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 9.08% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 212,066,614 vaccine doses. That is 774.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 15.23 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (26964341), Uttar Pradesh (22846304), Rajasthan (21511330), Gujarat (20673034), and West Bengal (18391523).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (340785), Kerala (330583), Gujarat (323661), Uttarakhand (307425), and J&K (286842).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 114,216, compared with 114,428 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (1631), Manipur (428), Tripura (123), Mizoram (108), and Arunachal (64).
-
With 276,309 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 91.25%, while fatality rate has increased marginally to 1.17%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.54%), Uttarakhand (1.94%), and Sikkim (1.69%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 279,769 — 3,460 deaths and 276,309 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.24%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 116.4 days, and for deaths at 65.0 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (30016), Kerala (23513), Karnataka (20628), Maharashtra (20295), and Andhra Pradesh (13756).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (83.65%), J&K (84.97%), Assam (85.25%), Karnataka (85.26%), and Puducherry (85.76%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 2,063,839 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 343,183,748. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.0%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.91%), Maharashtra (16.51%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.11%), Kerala (12.74%), and Sikkim (12.7%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (22.52%), Manipur (20.55%), West Bengal (18.13%), Andhra Pradesh (17.29%), and Tamil Nadu (17.22%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1024086), J&K (624132), Kerala (548525), Karnataka (436274), and Uttarakhand (420792).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5713215), Karnataka (2567449), Kerala (2494385), Tamil Nadu (2039716), and Uttar Pradesh (1688152).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 20,295 new cases to take its tally to 5713215. The state has added 245,678 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 20,628 cases to take its tally to 2567449.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 23,513 cases to take its tally to 2494385.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 30,016 cases to take its tally to 2039716.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,014 cases to take its tally to 1688152.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13,756 to 1671742.
-
Delhi has added 956 cases to take its tally to 1671742.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU