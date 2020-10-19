DATA STORY: At 579, Covid-19 deaths reported by India in a day lowest since July 14

Even as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan agreed for the first time that there could be community transmission of coronavirus in some districts of India, Sunday brought a few pieces of good news for India on the pandemic front. First, the number of Covid-19 fatalities reported across the country during the day, at 579, was the lowest since July 14. And second, the count of active cases across India continued to decline, with recoveries outpacing new cases, by 11,256 to 772,055 – the lowest since August 30 and 24.2 per cent lower than the September 18 peak on 1,017,754.
The country has reported as many as 1,475,783 cured coronavirus cases in October so far, including 66,399 on Monday, taking its total recovery to 6,663,608, or 88.26 per cent of all confirmed cases. Overall, an addition of 55722 cases took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,550,273.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 429,735 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 19, 2020):
With a daily increase of 55,722 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,494,551 on Sunday to 7,550,273 – an increase of 0.7%. Death toll has reached 114,610, with 579 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 429,735 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 8.66% of all active cases globally (one in every 12 active cases), and 10.20% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 11256, compared with 11776 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (806), Delhi (408), Uttarakhand (190), Nagaland (53), and Manipur (19).
With 66399 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 88.26%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.52%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 66,978 — 579 deaths and 66399 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.86%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 93.6 days, and for deaths at 136.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (9060), Kerala (7631), Karnataka (7012), Andhra Pradesh (3986), and West Bengal (3983).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (71.78%), Chhattisgarh (82.40%), Karnataka (84.36%), Puducherry (85.36%), and Assam (85.54).
India on Sunday conducted 859,786 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.6%), Goa (14.4%), Chandigarh (14.36%), Puducherry (12.38%), and Karnataka (11.48%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (17.56%), Sikkim (17.14%), Rajasthan (16.15%), Goa (15.01%), and Kerala (13.07%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (201395), J&K (151792), Andhra Pradesh (135313), Assam (126044), and Tamil Nadu (118192).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1595381), Andhra Pradesh (783132), Karnataka (765586), Tamil Nadu (687400), and Uttar Pradesh (455146).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 9,060 cases. The state has added 101497 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 27,405 cases in the past seven days. On Sunday it added 3986 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3,914, to 687400.
Karnataka has reported 7012 cases, to take its tally to 765586.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2486 cases to take its tally to 455146.
Delhi has added 3299 cases to take its tally to 331017.
