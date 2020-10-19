DATA STORY: At 579, Covid-19 deaths reported by India in a day lowest since July 14

Even as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan agreed for the first time that there could be community transmission of in some districts of India, Sunday brought a few pieces of good news for India on the pandemic front. First, the number of Covid-19 fatalities reported across the country during the day, at 579, was the lowest since July 14. And second, the count of active cases across India continued to decline, with recoveries outpacing new cases, by 11,256 to 772,055 – the lowest since August 30 and 24.2 per cent lower than the September 18 peak on 1,017,754.

The country has reported as many as 1,475,783 cured cases in October so far, including 66,399 on Monday, taking its total recovery to 6,663,608, or 88.26 per cent of all confirmed cases. Overall, an addition of 55722 cases took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,550,273.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 429,735 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (October 19, 2020):

