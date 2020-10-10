DATA STORY: At 883,185 India's active cases now at the lowest level since September 7

India on Saturday reported yet another net reduction in its count of active cases to bring the total to the lowest level since September 7. At 883,185, the tally is down 13.22% from the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

While 82,753 new recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 5,988,822, an overall addition 73,272 to the total number of infections pushed the country’s tally to 6,979,423. Meanwhile, with 926 Covid-19 fatalities in a day, India’s reached 107,416.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 505,879 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 10, 2020):

