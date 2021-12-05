DATA STORY: Bihar reconciles its figures, adds 2,426 death to the toll

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 819 in active cases to take its count to 99,155. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.47 per cent (one in 213). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 8,895 cases to take its total caseload to 34,633,255 from 34,624,360 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 2,796 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 473,326, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 10,418,707 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,276,183,065. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,060,774 — or 98.35 per cent of total caseload — with 6,918 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 60,732 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.47% of all active cases globally (one in every 213 active cases), and 8.95% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,276,183,065 vaccine doses. That is 3684.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 91.23 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 71 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 819, compared with 2 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (116), Assam (71), Telangana (56), Jammu and Kashmir (23), and Jharkhand (23).

With 6,918 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,714— 2,796 deaths and 6,918 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 28.78%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2698.5 days, and for deaths at 117 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4557), Maharashtra (782), Tamil Nadu (731), West Bengal (621), and Karnataka (397).

India on Saturday conducted 1,226,064 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 647,252,850.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6638071), Kerala (5161471), Karnataka (2997643), Tamil Nadu (2729792), and Andhra Pradesh (2073576).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 782 new cases to take its tally to 6638071.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4557 cases to take its tally to 5161471.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 397 cases to take its tally to 2997643.

Tamil Nadu has added 731 cases to take its tally to 2729792.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 186 to 2073576.

Uttar Pradesh has added 26 cases to take its tally to 1710451.

Delhi has added 51 cases to take its tally to 1441295.