DATA STORY: Delhi adds 1,091 Covid cases, fewest in a day since Aug 25

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 1705 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 303639, the lowest level since July 13. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.42 per cent (one in 70). The country added 24337 cases to take its total caseload to 10055560. And with 333 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 145810, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9606111 – or 95.53 per cent of total caseload – with 25709 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
-
With a daily increase of 24,337 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,031,223 on Sunday to 10,055,560 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 145,810, with 333 fatalities in a day. The ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 171,460 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 1.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 70 active cases), and 8.58% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 30 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 1705, compared with 3407 on Sunday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1649), Kerala (1210), Karnataka (127), Uttarakhand (103) and Odisha (30).
-
With 25,709 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 95.53%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.19%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.23%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 26,042 — 333 deaths and 25,709 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.28%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 286.0 days, and for deaths at 303.2 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5711), Maharashtra (3811), West Bengal (1978), Uttar Pradesh (1230), and Karnataka (1194).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (88.40%), Kerala (90.85%), Uttarakhand (91.21%), Chhattisgarh (92.61%), and Manipur (92.77%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 899,834 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 162,098,329. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.7%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (15.65%), Goa (13.13%), Chandigarh (11.34%), Nagaland (9.99%), and Kerala (9.61%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (10.6%), Goa (9.11%), Maharashtra (6.36%), Chandigarh (5.47%), and West Bengal (4.92%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (393680), J&K (267231), Andhra Pradesh (215638), Kerala (209178), and Karnataka (198300).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1896518), Karnataka (909469), Andhra Pradesh (878723), Tamil Nadu (806891), and Kerala (705869).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,811 new cases to take its tally to 1896518. The state has added 28,346 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1194 cases to take its tally to 909469.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 438 cases to take its tally to 878723.
-
Kerala has added 5,711 cases to take its tally to 705869.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,114 to 806891.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,230 cases to take its tally to 574631.
-
Delhi has added 1,091 cases, the fewest in a day since August 25, to take its tally to 617005.
First Published: Mon, December 21 2020. 10:23 IST
