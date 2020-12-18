DATA STORY: Delhi adds 1,363 Covid-19 cases, fewest in a day since Sep 1

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 8535 to bring its count of active cases down to 313,831, the lowest level since July 14. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down at 1.51 per cent (one in 66). The country added 22,890 cases to take its total caseload to 9,979,447. And with 338 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 144,789, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,520,827 – or 95.40 per cent of total caseload – with 31,087 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Among the most affected states of India, Maharashtra reported zero net addition to its tally for a second straight day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on its website that updated data were awaited due to a reconciliation exercise being undertaken by the state. National capital Delhi is seeing some relief in its third wave of infections. On Friday it added 1,363 cases to its tally which was the fewest in a day since September 1.