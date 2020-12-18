DATA STORY: Delhi adds 1,363 Covid-19 cases, fewest in a day since Sep 1

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 8535 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down to 313,831, the lowest level since July 14. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active coronavirus cases is down at 1.51 per cent (one in 66). The country added 22,890 cases to take its total caseload to 9,979,447. And with 338 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 144,789, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 9,520,827 – or 95.40 per cent of total caseload – with 31,087 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
Among the most affected states of India, Maharashtra reported zero net addition to its tally for a second straight day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on its website that updated data were awaited due to a reconciliation exercise being undertaken by the state. National capital Delhi is seeing some relief in its third wave of infections. On Friday it added 1,363 cases to its tally which was the fewest in a day since September 1.
With a daily increase of 22,890 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,956,557 on Thursday to 9,979,447 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 144,789, with 338 fatalities in a day. The eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 182,678 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.51% of all active cases globally (one in every 66 active cases), and 8.68% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 29 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 8535, compared with 9636 on Thursday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (349), Bihar (48), Jharkhand (44), Andhra Pradesh (34), and Arunachal Pradesh (17).
With 31,087 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 95.40%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.18%), Maharashtra (2.57%), and Gujarat (2.26%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 31,425 — 338 deaths and 31,087 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.08%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 301.8 days, and for deaths at 296.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4969), West Bengal (2245), Chhattisgarh (1584), Uttar Pradesh (1526), and Delhi (1363).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (86.32%), Kerala (91.13%), Uttarakhand (91.21%), Manipur (91.97%), and Chhattisgarh (92.20%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,113,406 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 158,918,646. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (15.81%), Goa (13.18%), Chandigarh (11.43%), Nagaland (10.0%), and Kerala (9.59%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (10.44%), Kerala (8.17%), Sikkim (6.02%), Chandigarh (5.34%), and Goa (5.29%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (380607), J&K (261208), Andhra Pradesh (211894), Kerala (204386), and Karnataka (193286).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1886807), Karnataka (905901), Andhra Pradesh (877348), Tamil Nadu (803516), and Kerala (688409).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported zero net addition to total confirmed cases for a second straight day. The state has added 34,541 cases in the past 10 days. According to the health ministry website, the updated figures are awaited due to a data reconciliation activity by the state.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,236 cases to take its tally to 905,901.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 534 cases to take its tally to 877,348.
Kerala has added 4,969 cases to take its tally to 688,409.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,174 to 803,516.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,526 cases to take its tally to 570,789.
Delhi has added 1,363 cases, the fewest in a day since September 1, to take its tally to 613,357.
