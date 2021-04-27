DATA STORY: Delhi's Covid-19 test positivity rate goes past 40%, Rajasthan's 35%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 68,546 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,882,204. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 15.41 per cent (one in 6). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 323,144 cases to take its total caseload to 17,636,307. Among the most affected states and Union Territories, Delhi on Monday say its test positivity rate zooming to over 40 per cent, implying that more than one in every three people tested in the city turned out to be positive. And, with 2,771 new fatalities, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 197,894, or 1.12 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,359,963 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 145,271,186. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 14,556,209 – or 82.54 per cent of total caseload – with 251,827 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 323,144 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 17,313,163 on Monday to 17,636,307 – an increase of 1.9%. Death toll has reached 197,894, with 2,771 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,315,218 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 15.41% of all active cases globally (one in every 6 active cases), and 6.22% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far administered 145,271,186 vaccine doses. That is 823.71 per cent of its total caseload, and 10.44 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (19086553), Rajasthan (17100937), Uttar Pradesh (16437585), Gujarat (15492038), and West Bengal (14093470).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (263466), Gujarat (242547), Chhattisgarh (229998), Uttarakhand (217310), and Delhi (215784).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 68,546, compared with 130,907 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (18880), Kerala (13919), Rajasthan (9938), Uttar Pradesh (6583), and Gujarat (6455).
With 251,827 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 82.54%, while fatality rate has fallen marginally at 1.12%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.47%), Sikkim (1.91%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.53%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 254,598 — 2,771 deaths and 251,827 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.09%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37.5 days, and for deaths at 49.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (48700), Uttar Pradesh (33551), Karnataka (29744), Kerala (21890), and Delhi (20201).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Rajasthan (71.68%), Uttar Pradesh (71.82%), Uttarakhand (73.71%), Gujarat (74.93%), and Jharkhand (75.10%).
India on Monday conducted 1,658,700 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 280,979,877. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.28%), Goa (12%), Chandigarh (9.73%), Chhattisgarh (9.17%), and Kerala (9.05%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Delhi (41.78%), Nagaland (37.01%), Rajasthan (34.67%), Chhattisgarh (30.84%), and Maharashtra (30.19%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (899985), J&K (520402), Kerala (426144), Karnataka (368388), and Uttarakhand (323326).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4343727), Kerala (1427545), Karnataka (1368945), Uttar Pradesh (1120176), and Tamil Nadu (1097672).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 48,700 new cases to take its tally to 4343727. The state has added 640,143 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 21,890 cases to take its tally to 1427545.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 29,744 cases to take its tally to 1368945.
Uttar Pradesh has added 33,551 cases to take its tally to 1120176.
Tamil Nadu has added 15,684 cases to take its tally to 1097672.
Delhi has added 20,201 cases to take its tally to 1047916.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 9,881 to 1043441.
