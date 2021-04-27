DATA STORY: Delhi's Covid-19 test positivity rate goes past 40%, Rajasthan's 35%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 68,546 in active cases to take its count to 2,882,204. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 15.41 per cent (one in 6). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 323,144 cases to take its total caseload to 17,636,307. Among the most affected states and Union Territories, Delhi on Monday say its test positivity rate zooming to over 40 per cent, implying that more than one in every three people tested in the city turned out to be positive. And, with 2,771 new fatalities, India’s Covid-19 reached 197,894, or 1.12 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,359,963 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 145,271,186. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 14,556,209 – or 82.54 per cent of total caseload – with 251,827 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.