DATA STORY: Delhi sees highest single-day spike, tally up by 46,000 in 7 days

Even as India is reporting a decline in its count of active coronavirus cases, and there is some relief overall, the national capital is witnessing a third wave of infections. Delhi has been reporting its sharpest single-day spikes in daily cases for several days now. On Monday, its tally reached 438,529 with an addition of 7,745 cases.
India’s total count of confirmed coronavirus has reached 8,507,754, including the 45,903 reported on Monday. The country continues to report daily net reduction in active cases. On Monday, the number of active cases came down by 2,992 to 509,673, the lowest since July 29.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.73 per cent. While 48,405 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,917,373 (92.56 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 126611 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 490 fatalities reported on Monday.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,344 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 9, 2020):
With a daily increase of 45,903 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,507,754 on Sunday to 8,553,657 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 126,611, with 490 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 324,344 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.73% of all active cases globally (one in every 27 active cases), and 10.03% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 2992, compared with 3967 on Sunday. The total now stands at 509673, the lowest active case tally since July 29. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1599), Haryana (735), Himachal Pradesh (518), Karnataka (358), and Uttar Pradesh (258).
With 48405 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.56%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.48%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.08%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 48895 — 490 deaths and 48405 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.00%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 128.8 days, and for deaths at 178.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7745), Maharashtra (5585), Kerala (5440), West Bengal (3920), and Karnataka (2740).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (80.02%), Kerala (82.80%), Chhattisgarh (87.65%), Delhi (88.86%), and West Bengal (89.67%).
India on Sunday conducted 835,401 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 118572192. The test positivity rate recorded on Saturday was 5.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.22%), Goa (14.41%), Chandigarh (13.09%), Puducherry (10.49%), and Chhattisgarh (10.09%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (23.81%), Delhi (15.26%), Chandigarh (13.36%), Himachal Pradesh (12.28%), and Kerala (11.15%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (257382), J&K (188309), Andhra Pradesh (165910), Kerala (145151), and Assam (141303).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1719858), Karnataka (846887), Andhra Pradesh (842967), Tamil Nadu (743822), and Uttar Pradesh (497563).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,585 cases. The state has added 53190 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2740 cases to take its tally to 846887.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 17,001 cases in the past seven days. On Monday it added 2237 cases to take its tally to 840730.
Kerala has added 5440 cases to take its tally to 486109.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,334 to 743822.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2142 cases to take its tally to 497563.
Delhi has added 7745 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 438529.
