DATA STORY: Delhi sees highest single-day spike, tally up by 46,000 in 7 days

Even as India is reporting a decline in its count of active cases, and there is some relief overall, the national capital is witnessing a third wave of infections. Delhi has been reporting its sharpest single-day spikes in daily cases for several days now. On Monday, its tally reached 438,529 with an addition of 7,745 cases.

India’s total count of confirmed has reached 8,507,754, including the 45,903 reported on Monday. The country continues to report daily net reduction in active cases. On Monday, the number of active cases came down by 2,992 to 509,673, the lowest since July 29.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.73 per cent. While 48,405 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,917,373 (92.56 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 126611 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 490 fatalities reported on Monday.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,344 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 9, 2020):

