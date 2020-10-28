DATA STORY: Delhi sees worst spike; Punjab has worst fatality rate among states

Even as India has been showing signs of flattening the curve lately, Delhi seems to be seeing a fresh surge in infections. On Wednesday, the national capital reported a single-day spike of 4,853 in total cases, its worst so far. The country overall added 43,893 cases, taking its tally to 7,990,322.

With a net decline of 15,054, the country’s total count of active cases reduced to 610,803, the lowest level since August 7 and 40 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 58,439 additional cured cases reported on Wednesday took the number of recovered patients in the country to 7,259,509, or 90.85 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Meanwhile, with 508 more fatalities India’s Covid-19 reached 120,010.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 339,215 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 28, 2020):

