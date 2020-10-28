DATA STORY: Delhi sees worst spike; Punjab has worst fatality rate among states

Even as India has been showing signs of flattening the curve lately, Delhi seems to be seeing a fresh surge in coronavirus infections. On Wednesday, the national capital reported a single-day spike of 4,853 in total cases, its worst so far. The country overall added 43,893 cases, taking its tally to 7,990,322.
With a net decline of 15,054, the country’s total count of active cases reduced to 610,803, the lowest level since August 7 and 40 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. The 58,439 additional cured cases reported on Wednesday took the number of recovered patients in the country to 7,259,509, or 90.85 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Meanwhile, with 508 more fatalities India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 120,010.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 339,215 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (October 28, 2020):
With a daily increase of 43,893 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,946,429 on Tuesday to 7,990,322 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 120,010, with 508 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 339,215 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 5.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 17 active cases), and 10.25% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 18 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 15054, compared with 27860 on Tuesday. The total now stands at 610803, the lowest active case tally since August 7. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (2087), Haryana (298), Mizoram (59), Nagaland (27), and Telangana (26).
With 58439 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 90.85%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.50%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.19%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average. Mizoram is the only state that has seen to Covid-19 fatality so far.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 58,947 — 508 deaths and 58439 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.87%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 125.8 days, and for deaths at 163.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5457), Maharashtra (5363), Delhi (4853), West Bengal (3957), and Karnataka (3691).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (76.74%), Chhattisgarh (86.88%), Puducherry (87.45%), West Bengal (87.76%), and Maharashtra (89.39%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,066,786 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 105,487,680. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.01%), Goa (14.56%), Chandigarh (13.75%), Puducherry (11.6%), and Karnataka (10.77%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Tripura (22.47%), Meghalaya (15.66%), Nagaland (14.19%), Kerala (11.81%), and Goa (10.96%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (224893), J&K (167738), Andhra Pradesh (147386), Assam (132730), and Tamil Nadu (127623).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1654028), Andhra Pradesh (811825), Karnataka (809638), Tamil Nadu (714235), and Uttar Pradesh (474054).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,363 cases. The state has added 67707 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 22,272 cases in the past seven days. On Wednesday it added 2901 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,522 to 714235.
Karnataka has reported 3691 cases, to take its tally to 809638.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1977 cases to take its tally to 474054.
Delhi has added 4,853 cases, in the highest single-day spike, to take its tally to 364341.
