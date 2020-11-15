DATA STORY: Global active cases top 15 mn; India's share shrinks to 3.16%

While the number of active cases globally crossed the 15-million mark on Sunday to stand at 15,147,742, India’s share of these, at 479,216, shrank to just 3.16 per cent, or 1 in every 33 active infections. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 43 days in a row, suggesting a major cooling off in its Covid-19 situation. Even so, national capital Delhi is witnessing a third wave of surge. On Sunday it added 7,340 cases to take its tally to 482,170.

Meanwhile, an addition of 44,684 to the total number of infections pushed India’s overall tally to 8,773,479. While 42,156 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,205,728 (93.09 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 129,635 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 447 fatalities reported on Saturday.

The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 306,825 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 15, 2020):

