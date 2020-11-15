DATA STORY: Global active cases top 15 mn; India's share shrinks to 3.16%

While the number of active coronavirus cases globally crossed the 15-million mark on Sunday to stand at 15,147,742, India’s share of these, at 479,216, shrank to just 3.16 per cent, or 1 in every 33 active infections. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 43 days in a row, suggesting a major cooling off in its Covid-19 situation. Even so, national capital Delhi is witnessing a third wave of surge. On Sunday it added 7,340 cases to take its tally to 482,170.
Meanwhile, an addition of 44,684 to the total number of infections pushed India’s overall tally to 8,773,479. While 42,156 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,205,728 (93.09 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 129,635 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 447 fatalities reported on Saturday.
The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 306,825 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 15, 2020):
-
-
India now accounts for 3.22% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 9.82% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3828, compared with 4747 on Friday. The total now stands at 480719, the lowest active case tally since July 26. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1213), Himachal Pradesh (574), Haryana (546), Punjab (332), and Rajasthan (305).
-
With 47992 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.05%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.04%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 48512 — 520 deaths and 47992 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.07%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 135.7 days, and for deaths at 171.9 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7802), Kerala (5804), Maharashtra (4132), West Bengal (3835), and Haryana (2688).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (75.31%), Kerala (84.57%), Haryana (89.06%), Delhi (89.10%), and Chhattisgarh (89.60%).
-
India on Friday conducted 929,491 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 124,031,230. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.9%), Goa (14.3%), Chandigarh (12.87%), Puducherry (10.11%), and Chhattisgarh (9.88%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (20.7%), Himachal Pradesh (19.84%), Delhi (13.8%), Chandigarh (11.58%), and Haryana (10.35%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (271466), J&K (197188), Andhra Pradesh (172751), Kerala (152748), and Assam (145149).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1740461), Karnataka (857928), Andhra Pradesh (851298), Tamil Nadu (754460), and Kerala (514060).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,132 cases. The state has added 47768 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2016 cases to take its tally to 857928.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 12,935 cases in the past seven days. On Saturday it added 1593 cases to take its tally to 851298.
-
Kerala has added 5804 cases to take its tally to 514060.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,939 to 754460.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2176 cases to take its tally to 507602.
-
Delhi has added 7802 cases to take its tally to 474830.
