DATA STORY: In second net increase in 5 days, India's active Covid cases rise by 1,051

India on Thursday reported a second net active case increase in five days, of 1,051 to take the count to 142,562, which is 85.99 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 12,923 cases to take its total caseload to 10,871,294. And, with 108 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 155,360, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 405,349 more vaccinations across India on Wednesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 7,017,114. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,573,372 – or 97.26 per cent of total caseload – with 11,764 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.