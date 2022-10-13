JUST IN
Data story: India adds 2,786 new Covid cases; active tally rises to 26,509

India has added 16,856 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

India on October 12 reported an increase of 217 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 26,509. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 13, it added 2,786 cases to take its total caseload to 44,621,319. And, with 12 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,847, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 569,709 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 12, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 21,915,39,281. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,065,963 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,557 new cured cases being reported on October 13.
  • India has added 16,856 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 21,915,39,281 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 12 saw an increase of 217, compared with a decrease of 1,082 on October 12.
  • With 2,557 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,569 — 12 deaths and 2,557 recoveries.
  • India on October 11 conducted 257,965 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,877,536.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8125845), Kerala (6815057), Karnataka (4066176), Tamil Nadu (3587861), and Andhra Pradesh (2338585).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4916), Tamil Nadu (4346), Karnataka (2848), Assam (2703) and Maharashtra (2455).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148366), Kerala (71278), Karnataka (40288), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506).

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 09:26 IST

