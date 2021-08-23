DATA STORY: India adds 25,072 new cases; active cases see steady decline

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 19,474 in active cases to take its count to 333,924. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.86 per cent (one in 54). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 25,072 cases to take its total caseload to 32,449,306 from 32,424,234 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 389 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 434,756, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 795,543 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 582,549,595. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,680,626 – or 97.63 per cent of total caseload – with 44,157 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 223,793 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.86% of all active cases globally (one in every 54 active cases), and 9.78% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 582,549,595 vaccine doses. That is 1795.26 per cent of its total caseload, and 41.75 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (68292590), Maharashtra (57699434), Gujarat (46309187), Rajasthan (44494688), and Madhya Pradesh (42823485).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (793478), Uttarakhand (737310), Gujarat (725027), Delhi (714029), and J&K (593980).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 19,474, compared with 7,942 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (6) and Haryana (1).

With 44,157 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.63%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 44,546 — 389 deaths and 44,157 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.88%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 896.8 days, and for deaths at 774.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (10402), Maharashtra (4141), Chandigarh (3004), Tamil Nadu (1630), and Karnataka (1189).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.20%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,295,160 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 507,551,399. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (14.87%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.82%), Kerala (12.64%), and Maharashtra (12.28%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Chandigarh (142.84%), Kerala (16.41%), Meghalaya (10.82%), Manipur (10.29%), and Sikkim (9.02%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1340945), J&K (948653), Kerala (844969), Karnataka (621122), and Telangana (608215).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6424651), Kerala (3766573), Karnataka (2938616), Tamil Nadu (2600885), and Andhra Pradesh (2002340).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4141 new cases to take its tally to 6424651.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 10402 cases to take its tally to 3814305.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1189 cases to take its tally to 2938616.

Tamil Nadu has added 1630 cases to take its tally to 2600885.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1085 to 2002340.

Uttar Pradesh has added 19 cases to take its tally to 1709119.

Delhi has added 24 cases to take its tally to 1437317.