DATA STORY: India adds 25,467 cases in 24 hrs, administers 6.3 mn doses

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 14,373 in active cases to take its count to 319,551. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.78 per cent (one in 56). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 25,467 cases to take its total caseload to 32,474,773 from 32,449,306 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 354 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 435,110, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,385,298 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 588,997,805. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,720,112 – or 97.68 per cent of total caseload – with 39,486 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 224,094 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.78% of all active cases globally (one in every 56 active cases), and 9.77% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 588,997,805 vaccine doses. That is 1813.7 per cent of its total caseload, and 42.21 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (69081345), Maharashtra (58600617), Gujarat (46815524), Rajasthan (44730226), and Madhya Pradesh (42881268).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (808568), Uttarakhand (746180), Gujarat (732954), Delhi (721971), and J&K (602459).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 14,373, compared with 19,474 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (346), Tripura (40), Rajasthan (7), Lakshadweep (5), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2).

With 39,486 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 49,840 — 354 deaths and 39,486 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.88%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 883.5 days, and for deaths at 851.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13383), Maharashtra (3643), Tamil Nadu (1604), Karnataka (1151), and Andhra Pradesh (1002).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.44%).

India on Monday conducted 1,647,526 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 509,391,792. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (14.83%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.81%), Kerala (12.65%), and Maharashtra (12.25%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (40.37%), Meghalaya (18.62%), Kerala (15.63%), Manipur (11.06%), and Sikkim (6.12%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1343417), J&K (951633), Kerala (847369), Karnataka (622696), and Telangana (610111).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6428294), Kerala (3827688), Karnataka (2939767), Tamil Nadu (2602489), and Andhra Pradesh (2003342).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3643 new cases to take its tally to 6428294.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13383 cases to take its tally to 3827688.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1151 cases to take its tally to 2939767.

Tamil Nadu has added 1604 cases to take its tally to 2602489.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1002 to 2003342.

Uttar Pradesh has added 7 cases to take its tally to 1709126.

Delhi has added 17 cases to take its tally to 1437334.