PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary
Data story: India adds 3,375 new Covid cases; death toll reaches 528,673

India has added 26,373 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

India on October 2 reported a decrease of 849 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 37,444. The country is thirty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 2, it added 3,375 cases to take its total caseload to 44,594,487. And, with 18 new fatalities, including 11 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,673, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 690,194 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 1, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,187,536,041. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,028,370 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,206 new cured cases being reported on October 2.
  • India has added 26,373 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,187,536,041 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 2 saw a decrease of 849, compared with 1,290 on October 1.
  • With 4,206 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,224 — 18 deaths and 4,206 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8121873), Kerala (6806816), Karnataka (4064979), Tamil Nadu (3583613), and Andhra Pradesh (2338350).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (10090), Tamil Nadu (5466), West Bengal (3116), Maharashtra (3034) and Karnataka (2835).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148346), Kerala (71170), Karnataka (40284), Tamil Nadu (38047), and Delhi (26502).

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 10:32 IST

