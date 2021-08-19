DATA STORY: India adds 36,401 cases; testing crosses 500 mn milestone

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 3,286 in active cases to take its count to 364,129. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.08 per cent (one in 48). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 36,401 cases to take its total caseload to 32,322,258 from 32,285,857 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 530 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 433,049, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,636,336 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 566,488,433. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,525,080 – or 97.53 per cent of total caseload – with 39,157 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 244,552 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.83% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 566,488,433 vaccine doses. That is 1752.62 per cent of its total caseload, and 40.6 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (66256743), Maharashtra (55962059), Gujarat (45252602), Rajasthan (43281385), and Madhya Pradesh (41830690).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (779981), Uttarakhand (717560), Gujarat (708484), Delhi (695072), and J&K (584305).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 3,286, compared with 2,431 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2517), Odisha (83), Puducherry (77), Tripura (67), and Himachal Pradesh (28).

With 39,157 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 39,687 — 530 deaths and 39,157 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.33%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 615.1 days, and for deaths at 566 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (21427), Maharashtra (5132), Tamil Nadu (1797), Andhra Pradesh (1433), and Karnataka (1365).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.73%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,873,757 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 500,300,840. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.1%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.86%), Kerala (12.59%), and Maharashtra (12.44%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (15.5%), Sikkim (12.19%), Manipur (9.97%), Meghalaya (6.25%), and Mizoram (5.64%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1327250), J&K (934307), Kerala (833484), Karnataka (611758), and Telangana (600988).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6406345), Kerala (3745457), Karnataka (2933192), Tamil Nadu (2594233), and Andhra Pradesh (1997102).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5132 new cases to take its tally to 6406345.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 21427 cases to take its tally to 3745457.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1365 cases to take its tally to 2933192.

Tamil Nadu has added 1797 cases to take its tally to 2594233.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1433 to 1997102.

Uttar Pradesh has added 34 cases to take its tally to 1709025.

Delhi has added 36 cases to take its tally to 1437192.