Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596

With 75,488 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 22, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,788,440. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,133,433 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 518 cured cases being reported on November 23.

India has added 3,399 cases in the past 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on November 23 saw a decrease of 163, compared with 193 on November 22.

With 518 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 523 — 5 deaths and 518 recoveries.

India on November 22 conducted 255,221 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 904,521,555.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135309), Kerala (6825459), Karnataka (4070868), Tamil Nadu (3593943), and Andhra Pradesh (2339044).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1886), Karnataka (1544), Maharashtra (675), Tamil Nadu (419), and Gujarat (254).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71481), Karnataka (40302), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26516).

India on November 23 reported a fall of 163 in active cases taking the count to 6,046. The country is seventy-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 23, it added 360 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,075. And, with 5 new deaths, including four reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 530,596, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.