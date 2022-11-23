JUST IN
Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596
Andhra Pradesh focuses on climate change governance, sets up special cell
Delhi's air quality remains poor, min temperature hits lowest this season
Job switches to fetch smaller salary hikes to tech talent, says report
Anglo-Indians want representation restored in parliament, state legislature
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Latest LIVE: India logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 6,046
Top Headlines: Oz parliament okays FTA with India, RBI rate hike & more
Four men die after consuming 'spurious drink' in Haryana; probe on
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
Andhra Pradesh focuses on climate change governance, sets up special cell
Business Standard

Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596

India has added 3,399 cases in the past 7 days.

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid

India on November 23 reported a fall of 163 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 6,046. The country is seventy-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 23, it added 360 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,075. And, with 5 new deaths, including four reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,596, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 75,488 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 22, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,198,788,440. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,133,433 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 518 cured cases being reported on November 23.
  • India has added 3,399 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,198,788,440 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 23 saw a decrease of 163, compared with 193 on November 22.
  • With 518 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 523 — 5 deaths and 518 recoveries.
  • India on November 22 conducted 255,221 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 904,521,555.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135309), Kerala (6825459), Karnataka (4070868), Tamil Nadu (3593943), and Andhra Pradesh (2339044).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1886), Karnataka (1544), Maharashtra (675), Tamil Nadu (419), and Gujarat (254).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71481), Karnataka (40302), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26516).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU