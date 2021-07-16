DATA STORY: India adds 38,949 cases; tally goes past 31 million-mark

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 1,619 in active cases to take its count to 430,422. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.44 per cent (one in 29). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 38,949 cases to take its total caseload to 31,026,829 from 30,987,880 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 542 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 412,531, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections. With 3,878,078 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 395,343,767.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,183,876 – or 97.28 per cent of total caseload – with 40,026 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 273,879 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.44% of all active cases globally (one in every 29 active cases), and 10.09% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 395,343,767 vaccine doses. That is 1274.19 per cent of its total caseload, and 28.36 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (44373745), Maharashtra (42963334), Gujarat (32716177), Rajasthan (32263606), and Karnataka (29460952).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (546256), Kerala (530929), Gujarat (512211), Uttarakhand (503122), and J&K (442492).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 1,619, compared to the net addition of 2,095 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1316), Maharashtra (449), Manipur (348), Mizoram (239), and Meghalaya (69).

With 39,130 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.28%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 40,568 — 542 deaths and 40,026 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.35%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 551.8 days, and for deaths at 527.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (13773), Maharashtra (8010), Andhra Pradesh (2526), Tamil Nadu (2405), and Odisha (2110).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.68%) and Maharashtra (96.17%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,955,910 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 440,023,239. The test positivity rate recorded was 2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.13%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.63%), Maharashtra (13.8%), Sikkim (12.73%), and Kerala (12.54%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (20.76%), Manipur (14.73%), Nagaland (11.31%), Kerala (10.95%), and Mizoram (8.68%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1206033), J&K (797170), Kerala (696427), Karnataka (539218), and Uttarakhand (525168).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6189257), Kerala (3117083), Karnataka (2878564), Tamil Nadu (2528806), and Andhra Pradesh (1932105).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8010 new cases to take its tally to 6189257.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 13773 cases to take its tally to 3117083.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1977 cases to take its tally to 2878564.

Tamil Nadu has added 2405 cases to take its tally to 2528806.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2526 to 1932105.

Uttar Pradesh has added 70 cases to take its tally to 1707655.

Delhi has added 72 cases to take its tally to 1435353.