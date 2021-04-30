DATA STORY: India adds 386,452 Covid cases in a day, nearly 300,000 recover

India on Friday reported a net increase of 85,414 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,170,228. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 16.80 per cent (one in 6). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 386,452 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 18,762,976. And, with 3,498 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 208,330, or 1.11per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,224,548 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 152,245,179. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 15,384,418 – or 81.99 per cent of total caseload – with 297,540 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 386,452 in total cases, the most in a day yet, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 18,376,524 on Thursday to 18,762,976 – an increase of 2.1%. Death toll has reached 208,330, with 3,498 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,499,281 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 16.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 6 active cases), and 6.44% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far administered 152,245,179 vaccine doses. That is 863.25 per cent of its total caseload, and 10.94 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (20321999), Rajasthan (17566957), Uttar Pradesh (16823215), Gujarat (16008538), and West Bengal (14756305).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (271788), Gujarat (250633), Chhattisgarh (233642), Uttarakhand (228175), and Delhi (223503).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 85,414, compared with 106,105 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (20612), Kerala (17443), Uttar Pradesh (9196), Andhra Pradesh (6547), and Rajasthan (6147).
With 297,540 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 81.99%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.12%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.44%), Sikkim (1.88%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.51%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 301,038 — 3,498 deaths and 297,540 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.3 days, and for deaths at 40.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (66159), Kerala (38607), Uttar Pradesh (35104), Karnataka (35024), and Delhi (24235).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Rajasthan (70.11%), Uttarakhand (70.94%), Uttar Pradesh (73.61%), Gujarat (73.82%), and Jharkhand (74.32%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,920,107 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 286,392,086. The test positivity rate recorded was 20.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.93%), Goa (13.63%), Chandigarh (10.44%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (10.13%), and Chhattisgarh (9.99%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (51.08%), Delhi (32.82%), West Bengal (32.39%), Haryana (28.64%), and Nagaland (28.15%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (912250), J&K (530817), Kerala (438383), Karnataka (376054), and Uttarakhand (333539).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4539553), Kerala (1533984), Karnataka (1474846), Uttar Pradesh (1217952), and Tamil Nadu (1148064).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 66,159 new cases to take its tally to 4539553. The state has added 641,291 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 38,607 cases to take its tally to 1533984.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 35,024 cases to take its tally to 1474846.
Uttar Pradesh has added 35,104 cases to take its tally to 1217952.
Tamil Nadu has added 17,897 cases to take its tally to 1148064.
Delhi has added 24,235 cases to take its tally to 1122286.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 14,792 to 1084336.
