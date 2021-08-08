DATA STORY: India adds 39,070 new cases; active cases decline further

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 5,331 in active cases to take its count to 406,822. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.49 per cent (one in 40). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 39,070 cases to take its total caseload to 31,934,455 from 31,895,385 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 491 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 427,862, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,591,657 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 506,810,492. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,099,771 – or 97.39 per cent of total caseload – with 43,910 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 278,631 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.49% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 9.95% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 506,810,492 vaccine doses. That is 1587.03 per cent of its total caseload, and 36.333 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (58446939), Maharashtra (51382493), Gujarat (40172063), Rajasthan (39723716), and Madhya Pradesh (37554056).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (682814), Uttarakhand (637158), Gujarat (628942), Delhi (626051), and J&K (540176).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 5,331, compared with 2,006 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Himachal Pradesh (222), Tamil Nadu (101), Delhi (49), Nagaland (28), and Goa (14).

With 43,910 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.39%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 44,401 — 491 deaths and 43,910 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.1%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 566.2 days, and for deaths at 603.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (20367), Maharashtra (6061), Tamil Nadu (1969), Andhra Pradesh (1908), and Karnataka (1610).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.44%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,722,221 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 480,039,185. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.77%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.71%), Sikkim (12.92%), Maharashtra (12.58%), and Kerala (12.48%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Manipur (14.15%), Kerala (13.35%), Mizoram (11.02%), Sikkim (9.2%), and Meghalaya (8.7%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1290623), J&K (891785), Kerala (793051), Karnataka (587595), and Telangana (577753).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6347820), Kerala (3533918), Karnataka (2916927), Tamil Nadu (2573352), and Andhra Pradesh (1980258).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6061 new cases to take its tally to 6347820.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 20367 cases to take its tally to 3533918.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1610 cases to take its tally to 2916927.

Tamil Nadu has added 1969 cases to take its tally to 2573352.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1908 to 1980258.

Uttar Pradesh has added 27 cases to take its tally to 1708716.

Delhi has added 72 cases to take its tally to 1436695.