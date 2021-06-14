DATA STORY: India adds 53,001 new cases; active cases drop below 100,000

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 53,001 in active cases to take its count to 973,158. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 8.01 per cent (one in 12). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 70,421 cases to take its total caseload to 29,510,410. And, with 3,921 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 374,305, or 1.27 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,499,771 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 254,849,301. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,162,947 – or 95.43 per cent of total caseload – with 119,501 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

With a daily increase of 70,421 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,439,989 on Monday to 29,510,410– an increase of 0.2%. has reached 374,305, with 3,921 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 600,435 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 8.01% of all active cases globally (one in every 12 active cases), and 9.7% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 254,849,301 vaccine doses. That is 863.59 per cent of its total caseload, and 18.29 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (30652860), Uttar Pradesh (27809670), Rajasthan (24465057), Gujarat (24223971), and West Bengal (21764222).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (386827), Delhi (380669), Gujarat (379256), Uttarakhand (345495), and J&K (318734).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 11 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 54,531, compared with 40,981 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (1056), Mizoram (159), Bihar (105), and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (25).

With 132,062 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.26%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.26%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.65%), Uttarakhand (2.06%), and Nagaland (1.92%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 123,422 — 3,921 deaths and 132,062 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.17%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 290.1 days, and for deaths at 65.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (14016), Kerala (14016), Maharashtra (10442), Karnataka (7810), and Andhra Pradesh (6770).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (92.37%), Karnataka (92.27%), Kerala (95.07%), and Maharashtra (95.44%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,492,152 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 3,796,24,626. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.71%), Maharashtra (15.53%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.45%), Kerala (12.86%), and Sikkim (12.44%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (13.99%), Kerala (12.24%), Sikkim (11.97%), Nagaland(10.62%), and Manipur (10.48%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1082988), J&K (674178), Kerala (594433), Karnataka (468324), and Uttarakhand (456314).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5908992), Karnataka (2765134), Kerala (2728239), Tamil Nadu (2353721), Andhra Pradesh (1809844).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 10,442 new cases to take its tally to 5908992. The state has added 117,579 cases in the past 10 days.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 7810 cases to take its tally to 2765134.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11584 cases to take its tally to 2728239.

Tamil Nadu has added 14016 cases to take its tally to 2353721.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6770 to 1809844.

Uttar Pradesh has added 452 cases to take its tally to 1702624.

Delhi has added 255 cases to take its tally to 1431139.