DATA STORY: India adds 89,129 Covid cases in a day, the most since September 20

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 44,213 in active cases, the daily biggest jump so far, to take its count to 658,909. That is nearly 65 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.91 per cent (one in 34). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 89,129 cases, the most in a day since September 20, to take its total caseload to 12,392,260. And, with 714 new fatalities, the most in a day since October 21 6, its Covid-19 reached 164,110, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,093,795 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 73,054,295. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,569,241 – or 93.36 per cent of total caseload – with 44,202 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.