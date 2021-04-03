DATA STORY: India adds 89,129 Covid cases in a day, the most since September 20

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 44,213 in active coronavirus cases, the daily biggest jump so far, to take its count to 658,909. That is nearly 65 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.91 per cent (one in 34). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 89,129 cases, the most in a day since September 20, to take its total caseload to 12,392,260. And, with 714 new fatalities, the most in a day since October 21 6, its Covid-19 death toll reached 164,110, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,093,795 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 73,054,295. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,569,241 – or 93.36 per cent of total caseload – with 44,202 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 89,129 in total cases, the most since September 20 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,303,131 on Friday to 12,392,260 – an increase of 0.7%. Death toll has reached 164,110, with 714 fatalities in a day, the most since October 21. Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 483,350 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.91% of all active cases globally (one in every 34 active cases), and 5.76% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 73,054,295 people. That is 593.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 5.2551 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (11771337), Uttar Pradesh (11081778), Rajasthan (10904569), Gujarat (10531939), and West Bengal (9896500).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (175885), Gujarat (164890), Rajasthan (134570), Chhattisgarh (133349), and Delhi (131684).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 44,213, the most in a day so far, compared with 30,641 on Saturday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (23306), Karnataka (3354), Chhattisgarh (2871), Uttar Pradesh (2155), and Tamil Nadu (1563).
With 44,202 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.36%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.32%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.84%), Sikkim (2.16%), and Maharashtra (1.91%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 44,916 — 714 deaths and 44,202 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.59%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 96.0 days, and for deaths at 159.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (47913), Karnataka (4991), Chhattisgarh (4174), Delhi (3594), and Tamil Nadu (3290).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (84.62%), Punjab (86.80%), Chandigarh (87.37%), Chhattisgarh (89.91%), and Madhya Pradesh (92.24%).
India on Friday conducted 1,046,605 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 246,959,192. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.41%), Goa (10.67%), Ladakh (9.26%), Nagaland (9.04%), and Chandigarh (8.72%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (26.13%), Goa (13.8%), Chandigarh (13.65%), Chhattisgarh (12.25%), and Madhya Pradesh (10.47%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (787841), J&K (450554), Kerala (371574), Karnataka (320382), and Andhra Pradesh (280986).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2904076), Kerala (1129890), Karnataka (1006229), Andhra Pradesh (904548), and Tamil Nadu (892780).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 47,913 new cases to take its tally to 2904076. The state has added 371,050 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2,508 cases to take its tally to 1129890.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4991 cases to take its tally to 1006229.
Andhra Pradesh has added 1288 cases to take its tally to 904548.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3290 to 892780.
Delhi has added 3594 cases to take its tally to 668814.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2953 cases to take its tally to 622736.
